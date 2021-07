AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – As the first week of the Nike Peach nears a conclusion, ‘The Skill Factory’ 15-U team which features 4 locals on the team continues to shine on the hardwood.

Entering the weekend with a 3-1 tournament record and still a good shot of making it to the next round the following week, we spoke with the team about what this week and opportunity means to them.