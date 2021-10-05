Local PGA Tour pro Vaughn Taylor hosting 11th annual AJGA tournament

The 2021 Vaughn Taylor Championship is scheduled for October 13-17, 2021 at Mount Vintage Golf Club. This year’s field promises to be one of the toughest fields in any open AJGA event this year and will be made up of 78 Juniors from across the world.

There will be 51 Boys and 27 Girls in the final field. Nine of these players will be selected

from the 78-person qualifier held on October 13th with T-times from 8:00 AM – 12:10 PM.

Thursday (October 14) will be the Official Practice Round for the players with the Jim Burton

Memorial Junior-AM teeing off between 11:15 AM & 12:25 PM. Fourteen teams made up of 3

sponsors or invited guests each will be paired with a Junior from the tournament field. A winning

team will be crowned, and awards presented at the clubhouse held immediately after the Junior-AM

on Thursday.

This year’s event has set some AJGA first’s already. This Open Event has a totally exempt field.

This is a very rare occurrence. There were 318 Boys and 129 Girls applicants received for the 51 and

27 slots. This is also the largest number of applicants received at a tournament in AJGA history.

Currently there are 150 applicants for the 78 qualifier slots for a chance to gain entry to the

tournament.

The Vaughn Taylor Championship tees off at 8:00 on Friday through Sunday (October 15-17) for the

54-hole stroke play competition. After the first two days of play, the field will be repaired based on

scores for the final round. The winners will be recognized as well as many other awards presented at

the Main Score Board at approximately 3:30 PM on Sunday.

The entire Tournament is open to the players family and all volunteers and there is no charge for

entry. Guests will have access to the clubhouse for refreshments and food purchase.

The AJGA selected the 2020 Vaughn Taylor Championship to receive the 2020 Volunteer Award,

which is being presented today. A single tournament is recognized annually to receive this award.

Everyone knows the 2020 season presented many challenges to even be able to host an event, and to

receive this award under these conditions is a great honor. This was made possible by the strong

support of the membership at Mount Vintage Golf Club and the great history this tournament has in

the CSRA.

The AJGA has selected the Vaughn Taylor Championship to receive seven previous AJGA tournament

awards. Each year, the AJGA recognizes tournament committees and individuals who produce

outstanding work during the previous AJGA season in 15 categories. The Vaughn Taylor

Championship’s honors include 2012 and 2015 Hospitality Award, 2014 and 2017 Volunteer Award,

2017 Golf Executive of the Year for Ray Mundy of Jones Creek Golf Club, 2011 Game Changer.



There is not a tournament that has received a total of 8 awards in the history of the AJGA. This adds

to the “firsts” for this event

