AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – 13-year-old Ashton Griffin is headed to the Junior Olympics to compete in the pentathlon after winning first place in the region qualifier.

The 5 events Ashton competes in are the mile, the high jump, long jump, shotput, and the 100-meter hurdle. He says he’s so excited to compete at the Junior Olympic level and he is particularly excited to fly on a plane as the event is being held in Iowa. “We have to take this big plane and I’ve never been this far before,” says Ashton, “but I’m very excited.”

Ashton started running as a means to help him in basketball, but his coach quickly realized he had potential as a runner. “His coach told us ‘your kid can run’ so we thought ok maybe this could be something big for him,” says Ashton’s mother Siterro. Despite his many accolades and his obvious talent, his parents stress that he is still a normal kid. “We still have to make him do his reading every day,” says Siterro, and they make sure Ashton always puts academics before his athletics.

His parents and coaches could not be prouder of him, with his family saying they love to see him being successful in a sport he loves. “It’s a lot for him at his age, but we’re very happy,” says Siterro, “it’s exciting and breathtaking watching him compete and watching people praise him.” The Junior Olympics will take place in Iowa from July 29th-August 5th. We wish Ashton the best of luck in all 5 of his events in the pentathlon.