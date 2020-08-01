Local MiLB umpire returns to baseball diamond following cancelled season

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Six to Eight months out of the year, you can find Dexter Kelley on a baseball diamond umpiring games from the high school level, NCAA up to the minor league baseball. Since becoming a minor league umpire in 2014, he calls 175 games on average a year.

“It takes a lot of hard-work and dedication, he says, “it’s a grind but it’s all for the ultimate prize of trying to get to the big leagues and get a job,” adds Kelley.

He received the call to move up in his career to umpire the Double-A in the MiLB in 2020, but as the pandemic cancelled the MiLB season he was left at standstill. However, there was a silver lining with not traveling as much, Kelley was able to spend more time with his family.

” I have a newborn, he’s one years- old, so I’ve gotten a lot of time to spend with him, were as I would be on the road so that’s definitely a blessing to be home,” said Kelley.

As opportunities to umpire baseball is limited at the moment, Dexter is staying sharp by staying fit, and umpiring travel league baseball. For him, the dream of making it the major leagues is still alive.

” Baseball is going to be there rather we play next year or the year after, it’s going to be there so there’s plenty of time to reach the goal,” said Dexter.