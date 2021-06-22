Local Free-style Calisthenics athlete brings recognition to growing sport

EVANS, GA (WJBF) – Evans native Cade Hardin the only freestyle calisthenics athlete in the entire CSRA.

“Parkour is mostly running and flipping and it’s insanely impressive. Calisthenics is it’s

own practice with pull-ups, push-ups, and some core work body weight stuff. We king of take it to the extreme with freestyle calisthenics always be creative with it so you never run out of ideas to kind of re-invent the wheel” said Cade.

Before an elbow injury in high school, Cade was a star baseball player for Lakeside High School and it was only five years ago he fell in love with the sport from watching videos on social media.

” I didn’t know what to think about it at the time but you know God has a plan for everything and it’s working out and I’m really happy with what I,m doing,” said Cade. ” I was looking to compete in something and to find something competitive to challenge myself and I saw it and fell in love with it,” he added.

With no designated places to practice in the area, Cade was creative and built bar sets in his parents backyard.

“I wanted to have the best equipment to train on and it was kind of like a hobby of mine to come out here and work on the set up,”

Cade has competed in 9 events and he just earned his second best finish at the UFCL Battlegrounds Two competition in Miami.

“You learn from every competition that you do but it takes a lot of reps and you just have to keep getting up. The more you fail, the more you succeed. “

Hardin now wants to play his part and grow the popularity of freestyle calisthenics.

“Hopefully were aiming for Olympics or X-Games or something like that just to be recognized and go the sport for future generations.