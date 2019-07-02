Local fans react to USWNT return to third straight World Cup final

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) –

Alex Morgan celebrated her go-ahead goal with a cheeky tea-sipping celebration and Alyssa Naeher stopped a late penalty kick to send the United States into the final at the Women’s World Cup with a 2-1 victory over England on Tuesday night.

On this side of the pond, at the Aiken Brewing Company, local fans gathered in support of this team and their efforts to return for another World Cup final.

“It’s great for girls sports it makes a lot young American girls inspire greatness and equal pay,” said Justin Pimsner.

“It’s super inspiring it makes me almost want to get back into it like it just sucks, I’ve had my surgeries and everything but other than that it makes me want to get out there”, said former USC Aiken women’s soccer player, Allyson Halse. “They’re proving a point that you can still do it and not to give up and keep going with it”.

The top-ranked United States will face the winner of Wednesday’s semifinal between the Netherlands and Sweden in the Americans’ third straight appearance in the World Cup title match.