LIVE | Border Bowl 2021 Special

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Lucy Laney Memorial Stadium, where each January the best high school seniors from our part of Georgia and South Carolina clash. From Millen to McCormick, Sandersville to Salley and all parts in between they come to Battle for the Paddle.
This year COVID concerns will keep them off the field, but tonight they will have their night.
This…is the Border Bowl VIII Special.
