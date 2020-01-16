Lincoln County’s new head coach, Lee Chomskis, has strong local ties

Lincoln County High School’s new head football coach, Lee Chomskis, is a familiar face to the folks in Lincolnton, Georgia.

His little league baseball coach was legendary Lincoln County head coach Larry Campbell. His son is currently an assistant coach with the Red Devils. Chomskis himself, served as an assistant under Campbell for a pair of state championship titles. He has several family members who attended LCHS over the years. Chomskis attended Westside High School in Augusta.

“There’s a lot of family history there, there’s a lot of tradition that my family’s been a part of,” said Chomskis. “I coached there in 2005 and ’06, and we were fortunate to win back-to-back state championships when I was there. My mother lives 40 miles away from there,” he said.

Even so, Chomskis says it was a difficult decision to leave his post as the head coach at Vidalia High School. Chomskis led the Indians to a 101-47 record since taking over in 2007, including a pair region titles.

“I’m excited about the opportunity, but, I’m also heartbroken to leave here (Vidalia),” said Chomskis.

Chomskis takes over for Michael Pollock, who parted ways with the program in early December.