Lincoln County’s Johnny Wise signs with Naval Academy

Lincoln County’s Johnny Wise has signed a letter to play football for the Naval Academy next fall. and the story that lead him to the Red Devils this season is interesting. Johnny and his family lived in Connecticut, until this summer due to COVID.

The Wise family has owned property in Lincolnton which was mostly used for vacationing during summers. With the pandemic crippling the chances of Johnny to play football his senior year, he and his family made the decision to move to Lincoln County for the year so Johnny could finish his high school career.

” It’s incredible, I really want to thank my parents and my coaches for guiding me along the way and helping me achieve this great honor,” said Johnny.

Wise becomes the first player in Lincoln County history to sign with the Naval Academy.