Three area teams will play for spots in their respective GHSA state championships after advancing to the semifinals.

Lincoln County used a goal line stand in the final seconds to beat Dooly County 24-21 in the 1A Division II quarterfinals. The Red Devils will be on the road at Bowdon on Friday in the semifinals.

The Thomson Bulldogs went on the road and took down South Atlanta, 56-38 on the strength of three touchdowns from Jontavious Curry. Thomson will be on the road at Appling County for a spot in the 2A state championship.

Swainsboro handled their business at home against Rabun County, 35-10, in the 1A Division I quarterfinals. The Tigers will take on Irwin County on the road in the semifinals.

In private school action, Brentwood beat Briarwood 17-13 in the GIAA 2A semifinals. They will play Central Fellowship on Friday at Mercer at 5 p.m.

In GIAA 1A, Thomas Jefferson Academy topped Flint River Academy 32-13 in the semifinals. The Jaguars will play Robert Toombs Academy for the state championship at Mercer on Thursday at 5 p.m. Thomas Jefferson has won three-straight state championships.