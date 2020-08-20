Lincoln County narrows in for first test under Lee Chomskis

LINCOLNTON, Ga (WJBF) – Lincoln County’s new head coach, Lee Chomskis is ready to take the Red Devils back to a level of excellence. More recently Chomskis was the head coach at Vidalia, where he lead the Indians to eight consecutive playoff appearances. Now he’s ready to bring that same intensity Lincoln County, a place where he’s seen success.

As an assistant, Chomskis was apart of the Red Devils back to back Class AA state title in 2005 and 2006, and he’s ready to restore winning into their program. However, the success wants to accomplish take time, so for now he’s taking it one day at a time ahead of their first game.

“The only thing we’re focused on is that we have two weeks left starting tomorrow, we’re going to work real hard on us” said Chomskis, “I think we need to worry about Lincoln County right now instead of anything else,”he added.

Week one Lincoln County faces Jefferson Davis on September 4th.