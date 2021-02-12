Lemuel Lackey leaves Evans, takes head football job at Fox Creek

Lemuel Lackey is moving on from the Evans Knights and taking the head coaching job at Fox Creek High School.

Lackey retired from coaching and teaching in Georgia and will now take his leadership across the Savannah River to Edgefield, South Carolina.

He spent the last six seasons at Evans, leading them to three region titles. Prior to Evans, he coached at Lucy. C. Laney High School for 8 seasons, leading the Wildcats to the playoffs every season but one. His head coaching record in Georgia stands at 95-63.

Lackey coached Team Georgia in the WJBF Border Bowl in 2016.

“Fox Creek is excited about the experience that Coach Lackey brings to our young football program,” Fox Creek Principal Josh Trahan said in a press release. “Coach has produced winning teams at two previous schools and we are excited to have that knowledge join our players and coaches.”

Lackey’s son Lleyton is committed to play baseball at Clemson after he graduates next year. Most NCAA Division I baseball programs only have 11 full scholarships to divide up among the entire roster. Having a South Carolina address would allow Lackey to qualify for in-state tuition, rather than out-of-state at Clemson.