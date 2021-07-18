Lebron James, Carmelo Anthony make trip to North Augusta for Nike Peach Jam

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WJBF) – As the qualifying rounds of the 2021 Nike Peach Jam intensifies and prepares to conclude on Monday, two NBA superstars Lebron James and Carmelo Anthony made appearances Sunday afternoon to the Riverview Parks and Activities center.

The night prior, on Saturday Lebron was sitting courtside for game five of the NBA Finals cheering on his close friend Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul, less than 24 hours later he was in the stands cheering on his oldest son Bronny who plays for Strive For Greatness 17-U team. SFG loss their final game to Phenom U 68-60 and will not be competing in the tournament round which starts July 20th.

Anthony bounced around from gym to gym not only watching his team, Team Melo 17-U who loss to Drive Nation 76-56. But to watch other premiere talent in the class of 2022 and 2023.