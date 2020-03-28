Lakside’s Ridge Johnson continues to grind during Covid-19

MARTINEZ, Ga (WJBF) – As practice fields and locker rooms remain unattended for possibly the remainder of the semester, that’s not stopping some from getting up everyday like it’s game day.

Lakeside senior Ridge Johnson is one of the top ranked lacrosse recruits in the south east and is heading to South Bend, Indiana to play for the Notre Dame ‘Fighting Irish’ this fall. However, Ridge is not allowing the spread of Covid-19 keep him from working on his game.

“I think it’s just knowing that there are other people out there working, ” said Johnson. “Like a lot of pro guys and college guys are currently putting (workouts) on social media, and I know there’s going to be a bunch of other guys, my grade that are going into college and doing the exact same thing.”

For Ridge it starts with having a routine and sticking with it each and everyday as if he were sitting in a classroom.

“Staying busy with school and working out every single day, I’m working out probably 3 hours a day for 5 days a week and resting on the weekends,” said Johnson.

During the pandemic Ridge has found a silver lining by staying on top of his studies at home and working out on his own.

” Doing online classes with working out everyday and getting my lifting in and all that stuff it’s going to be much of the same that I’m going to do up there I think”.