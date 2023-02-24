AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – On Thursday night, Lakeside boys’ lacrosse faced off against Grovetown.

Coming into the game with 96 goals in his career, senior Aiden Wadlow was looking to score at least 4 goals to make it an even hundred. He did that and more as he scored 6 goals to help his team get a big win, 14-3.

“I knew it,” said Wadlow, “everyone told me it was going to happen, but it wasn’t too big a priority.”

With the win, Lakeside now looks ahead to Saturday, where they will host Effingham for a 2pm matchup.