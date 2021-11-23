Lady Pacers power past Shaw in home opener, 68-44

AIKEN, S.C. – The University of South Carolina Aiken women’s basketball team posted a 68-44 victory over Shaw in the home opener Tuesday evening.

The Pacers are now 2-3 on the season while the Bears fall to 2-4.

Head coach Mark Miller ‘s team was led by Delaney Trushel’s game-high 25 points. She hit five-of-nine from the floor, including four-of-five from deep while canning all 11 free throw attempts. Delaney Trushel also added nine boards and three assists.

Chidinma Okafor posted a double-double with 16 points and a game-high 10 rebounds. Allycia Harris and Emily Trushel connected for eight points apiece.

Jentri Worley garnered seven points, five assists and three boards to go along with a game-best two steals. Grace Crawford shared game-high honors with five assists.

USC Aiken jumped on top 4-0 after buckets from Worley and Harris. The home squad quickly extended the margin to 13-4. Up 9-4, Delaney Trushel hit a pair of free throws prior to Worley connected on a fast break jumper in the lane with 2:23 to go in the first quarter. The Pacers ended the frame with an 18-10 advantage as Madison Williams canned a free throw with less than a second to play.

Shaw pulled within five at 18-13, but moments later Harris and Okafor hit baskets for a 25-15 advantage. Leading 25-16, Williams found Delaney Trushel for a three-point shot. Emily Trushel found Delaney Trushel for a field goal with 5:05 to go, making it 30-16. Leading 37-18, Worley connected with Emily Trushel for a basket. Emily Trushel hit a three-point shot before Delaney Trushel ended the scoring with a pair of free throws for a 44-18 lead at the break.

The 26-point outburst in the second quarter marked the fourth-most points scored in the second frame in school history. The eight points allowed in the second stanza marked the seventh-fewest points allowed in the quarter in school history.

USC Aiken extended the advantage to 55-20 near the midway point of the third quarter when Emily Trushel found Worley for a three-point basket. It marked the largest lead of the game. Miller’s team held a 62-29 edge going into the fourth quarter. The Pacers saw their lead stay above 20 points the rest of the way.

For the contest, Millers’ squad hit 23-of-62 from the floor (37.1 percent), including eight-of-18 from downtown (44.4 percent). The team also buried 14-of-16 from the charity stripe (87.5 percent). USC Aiken dished out 20 assists on 23 field goals. The squad pulled down 54 rebounds.

The Pacers return to action Monday when they play at Claflin at 5:30 p.m. Live stats and video will be available at PacerSports.com.

