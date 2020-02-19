Lady Jaguars finish second at Moon Golf Invitational

The Augusta University women’s golf team notched their best finish of the spring season, taking second place at the Moone Invitational at Duran Golf Club. Augusta finished three-under, three shots behind first-place Ole Miss.

Linda Lundqvist was the low Lady Jaguar, finishing tied for third at five-under, five shots back of medalist Natalie Srinivasan of Furman University. Srinivasan competed in the first ever Augusta National Women’s Amateur in 2019.

You can see complete tournament results below: http://results.golfstat.com/public/leaderboards/gsnav.cfm?pg=teamPlayer&tid=20068

The Lady Jaguars next event will be at their home course, Forest Hills Golf Club, when they host the Valspar Augusta Invitational March 14-15.