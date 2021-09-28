Lady Jags blank Lady Pacers 3-0 in Peach Belt volleyball rivalry

AIKEN, SC – Augusta University Volleyball was dominant in their 3-0 performance against in-conference rival USC Aiken. The visiting Jaguars won by scores of 25-17, 25-20, 25-17. With the win, Augusta remains perfect in PBC Play, 11-3 overall. USC Aiken moves to 12-2 overall, 2-1 in PBC Play.



In the opening set, attack errors by the home team pushed AU to an early 10-3 lead before Aiken head coach Glen Cox was forced to call a timeout. The Jags continued to press the advantage, taking a commanding 17-8 lead before taking the first set.



Set 2 started in a similar fashion, with a kill by Julie Archer and a ball handling error by Caroline Foster creating a 6-2 lead for AU. The Pacers shrunk that lead to within 2 points in the set, but Augusta was able take the set 25-20.



The final and deciding set proved a tight, back-and-forth affair until AU went on a 7-0 run to extend their lead to 19-12. Augusta’s final four points of the game all came from Pacer errors.



Offensively, AU was led by Kylie Martin’s 10 kills. Aiken native Alyssa Frazier added 7 kills of her own.

Defensively, Chloe Allen and Radka Brichackova each added 3 blocks. Holland Martin led the match with and impressive 21 digs in 3 sets.



USC Aiken was led by Sadie McKay’s 9 kills.



Augusta returns to Christenberry Fieldhouse for the first home game of the season on Friday Oct 6th for a 6:00pm matchup against Flagler. Live stats and video can be found at augustajags.com

