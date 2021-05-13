Lady Eagles Mitchell, Hauck sign NLI

Augusta, Ga (WJBF)- Thursday in the T.W. Josey gym seniors Jamirah Mitchell and Deajah Hauck both members of the 2021 2-A girls state basketball championship team, signed their letter of intent to play at the next level.

Head coach Juwaun Bailey said “It’s not about going D-1, 2, or 3 but its about going D-Free and they both will be doing that. Jamirah is heading to Clayton State and Deajah to Edwards Water College.

“I get to come home and I get to see how the team is going to be like next year and see how the coaches have better themselves and I get to se my family as well ” stated Hauk.