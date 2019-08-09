Knights ready for reload of 2019 season

EVANS, Ga (WJBF) – The Evans Knights lost 12 key seniors to graduation last year, but with a roster filled with youth they look to fill roles with players who are hungry for minutes on the field.

“Every kid in our program right now wants to get out there and be that guy, now the question is can you maintain the practice habits and the other things to maintain being that guy,” said head coach Lafayette Stewart.

“A lot of kids are way more hungry they’re out here working trying to get better trying to take each others spot so it’s a fighting game you eat what you kill,” said senior defensive end Chavez Trask.

“In the hottest point of the day out here lifting weights working out we’re all looking forward to working as a team and getting at that best level,” said senior Ryan Dedmon.

The Knights put their pads to test, August 16 in a scrimmage with Lincoln County at home.