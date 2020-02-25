Knights embrace first Elite 8 appearance

Making history is never an easy task, as the same goes for winning region titles. For the first time in school history, head coach Kevin Kenny and the Knights did just that when they defeated Lakeside to claim their first 6A-Region 3 title.

“So excited for the school and excited for the kids we knew we had potential to be pretty good and we’re just taking it one game at a time”, said Kenny.

Evans didn’t stop right there, they’ve swept through the first two rounds of the state playoffs and have made the elite 8 for the first time in school history. They will take on South Cobb right outside of Atlanta, but just making it to the big dance isn’t enough, they want the whole thing.

“It just feels good knowing that we made history again first time we made history with the region title and now making history again”, said senior Christian Chambers. “Just makes us want to keep going and go for the state championship.”