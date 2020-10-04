King, Byrd help Ga. Southern beat ULM 35-30

MONROE, La. (AP) – J.D. King ran for a career-high 196 yards and a score, Rashad Byrd had a tackle at the 1-yard line in the closing seconds, and Georgia Southern held on for a 35-30 win over Louisiana-Monroe.

Wesley Kennedy III had 64 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 14 carries for Georgia Southern and NaJee Thompson blocked two punts, the second of which was covered in the end zone by Byrd to give the Eagles a 35-17 lead with 5:30 left in the third quarter.

Thompson became just the second player (James Williams, 1993) in program history to block two punts in the same game. Colby Suits completed 31 of his career-high 54 passes for 334 yards and two touchdowns for ULM (0-4, 0-2 Sun Belt) and added seven carries for 51 yards. Josh Johnson had two touchdowns rushing and another receiving.