Kevin Kisner crowned MetLife MatchUp champion, wins $750,000 to support Health, Education, and Youth Sports in CSRA

PGA TOUR fans have spoken, and Kevin Kisner has been named the 2019 MetLife MatchUp champion. MetLife, on behalf of Kisner, will be donating $750,000 to The Kevin and Brittany Kisner Foundation, which serves children from the CSRA by supporting child health, education and youth sports organizations.

“Words can’t explain the joy Brittany and I feel after winning the MetLife MatchUp,” said Kisner. “I am grateful to my fans, friends and family for the support we received in winning the online fan vote. The donation from MetLife will have a profound impact on the lives of many children through the good work of our foundation.”