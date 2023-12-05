Local PGA Tour player Kevin Kisner’s charitable foundation made another big donation to enhance the lives of children here in the CSRA. Below is the official release from the Kevin and Brittany Kisner Foundation regarding the latest donation.

The Kevin and Brittany Kisner Foundation is pleased to announce their support of Children’s Place, Inc. In 2016 the Kisner Foundation was established, and its inaugural initiatives were set to make a difference in the lives of children in the CSRA. That goal has been achieved with the great help of our generous donors through our three pillars: Childhood Education, Health, and Sports.

Early literacy is key to being prepared for kindergarten and success in school. In 2018 we launched our program, Tee Up to Read, in partnership with Ferst Readers. To date, we have given over $200,000 to fund the program and have almost 2000 children registered in Aiken

County. Our Education pillar is being put to work and is sustainable for years to come!

In 2020, we created The Kisner Foundation and Friends Center for Pediatric Behavioral Health and Wellness at Children’s Hospital of Georgia by pledging a commitment of $5.3 million to make a large impact through our pillar of childhood health. This center is thriving and making a difference in the lives of children and families. Growth is on the horizon for this center and for these much-needed services in the state of Georgia and South Carolina.

Since 2018, our foundation has given over $500,000 in grants to deserving organizations in the CSRA.

Our community is a better place thanks to these grant recipients. To close out 2023, we are honored to make an additional impact in our community through our Sports and Recreation pillar. Children’s Place, Inc. is being awarded a $500,000 grant for the playground of their dreams at their new home to help make their vision a reality! This contribution aligns directly with our Foundation’s ultimate goal to help grow strong and resilient children. The playground will include the most up-to-date equipment

and appropriate structures for all ages and developmental abilities. This playground is important for therapy and play for some of our most vulnerable children and we are grateful that these children and their families will experience the benefits of being outside and active. Children’s Place, Inc. serves children and their families with their Therapeutic Child Care, Community-Based Prevention Services, Strengthening Families, and Beds for Babies programs under the continued leadership of Executive Director, Peggy Ford.

Within our three pillars: Childhood Education, Health, and Sports, we have donated over $3 million to the community and we continue to strive towards sustainability while making a difference. Our mission is proudly aimed at creating positive environments for children to build solid foundations for successful lives. We look forward to continuing our efforts for years to come!

COURTESY THE KEVIN & BRITTANY KISNER FOUNDATION