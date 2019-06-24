Kannapolis scores winning run on a throwing error in the 10th inning

The Augusta GreenJackets (37-35, 1-3) dropped the series finale to the Kannapolis Intimidators (31-41, 3-1) by a final score of 4-3 on Sunday afternoon. Kannapolis walked-it-off on a throwing error to 1st base in the 10th inning.

While Keaton Winn did not allow a run through his first four-innings for the Jackets, Frankie Tostado tripled to score Shane Matheny in the 4th inning, and the Jackets took a 1-0 lead. Winn came back out for the 5thinning but was unable to get through the inning.

After a one-out walk was issued to Johan Cruz in the 5th inning, Alex Destino came to the plate and belted his 6th home run of the season. The two-run home run gave Kannapolis a 2-1 advantage. Winn finished his day after 4.1 innings and he allows just two runs, while striking-out three, but he walked four.

The GreenJackets responded by scoring twice in the 8th inning. Ismael Munguia led the inning off with a triple, and the throw to 3rd base hit off his foot and vaulted into the Kannapolis dugout to tie the game at two. Later in the frame, Zander Clarke came up with a single to score Anyesber Sivira and the Jackets had a 3-2 lead. It wouldn’t last long though, as Jhoandro Alfaro had an RBI-single to tie the score at three in the 8th inning.

We’d go to extra-innings, and after the Jackets could not score in the 10th, in the home-half, it was a throwing error from the pitcher JJ Santa Cruz that scored Bryce Bush from 2nd base, and Kannapolis won it by a final of 4-3.