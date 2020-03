AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Augusta native and welter weight boxer Justin DeLoach makes his return to the boxing ring on March 14th, at the MGM National Harbor in Maryland versus 2016 Lithuanian Olympian Eimantas Stanionis.

DeLoach enters his 23rd professional fight with 18-4 record with 9 total KO’s.

Tune in to watch Justin “The Chosen One” DeLoach and Stanionis on Fox Sports 1