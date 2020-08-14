Justin DeLoach finalizes fight in Los Angeles

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – n March Justin ” The Chosen One” DeLoach was boarding his plan for his fight with 2016 Lithuanian Olympian Eimantas Stanionas, when his fight was postponed due to the growing global pandemic. Now five months later, he has another shot in the ring.

“Being patient not knowing what God has in store but, just just trusting the process and it was actually exciting to see how everything came out and unfolded, and how God will remove something to give you something even better,” said DeLoach.

Justin is scheduled to fight 11-0 orthodox fighter from Cuba Livan Navarro on August22nd at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. However,due to Covid-19 concerns he’s in a three-way contract with two other fighters, where he can face either former title holder Shawn Porter or 22-0 fighter Sebatian Formella instead.

“I’m excited about it because it automatically puts me in the loop for a title race,” said DeLoach, “even if I fight [Livan] Navarro, I’m automatically going to be fighting for an eliminator soon,” he added.

It can be tricky, preparing for multiple fighters, but with all the extra time to prep, Justin believes he’s ready for anything thrown his way.

“Boxing is all about making adjustments,” said Justin, “so this camp we’re training for every style, every way, everything possible and we focused on a lot of my strengths and that’s stand up boxing”.

Tune in to Fox to watch Justin DeLoach in his return to the ring on August 22nd.