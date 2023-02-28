The Josey Lady Eagles are the last remaining of five Augusta-area girls basketball teams after the Georgia High School Association Elite 8 matchups. Josey will play Banks County in the 2A semifinals on Saturday, March 4 at 2 p.m. at Georgia College & State University.

No. 5 Josey took down No. 8 Murray County on the road, 47-38 to advance to the semifinals. The 2A state championship game is scheduled for Thursday, March 9 at 1 p.m. at the Macon Coliseum.

Below are the other results for the Augusta-area GHSA girls teams:

3A

#3 Lumpkin County 63, #6 Cross Creek 48

2A

#1 Mt. Paran Christian 54, #4 Thomson 43

Butler 42, #6 Landmark Christian 66

1A DI

Swainsboro 49, Elbert County 63