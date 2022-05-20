AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– The Lucy Craft Laney Museum of Black History is honoring Black caddies of Augusta National Golf Club.

“You started at Augusta Country Club and you graduate from there to Augusta National. You had to put in work at Augusta Country Club to get to Augusta National. That was the deal,” said Tommy Bennett, who caddied 18 Masters tournaments.

“I always liked caddying, but after I got out there, I kind of fell in love with it,” said Otis Buck Moore, who caddied 30 years.

One former caddie turned professional golfer got a special spotlight. Jim Dent caddied his first Masters tournament when he was 15.

“It was fun you know. I got a feeling that I thought I could play,” Dent said.

At 17, he spent $30 of his caddying money on his first set of clubs. That led to a quite an impressive career.

“When I made it to the tour in 1970, that was the greatest feeling ever,” Dent said.

Dent has 12 PGA Champions Tour victories. But this event is recognizing his first career as a caddie. He’s being inducted into the Caddie Hall of Fame with his family by his side.

“It’s a humbling experience. We’re so proud of my dad and everything he’s done and had to go through to get to this point,” Dent’s son Joseph Dent said.

Joseph Dent followed in his father’s footsteps and became a professional golfer. He says he learned from the best.

“Ever since I was a kid, I always wanted to be like my dad. I always saw him playing golf and traveling. I didn’t really know the significance of it at the time, but I knew I wanted to do what he was doing,” Dent said.

Saturday at the Patch, the museum is hosting the 6th annual golf tournament fundraiser at 8 am.