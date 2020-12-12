Jefferson County reaches semifinals, other area teams eliminated from playoffs

The No. 5 Jefferson County Warriors are heading to the GHSA 2A semifinals after taking down Bremen, 33 to 10. Jefferson County will be on the road against No. 1 Fitzgerald next Friday.

In 1A, Lincoln County fell at home to No. 9 Clinch County, 27 – 7, in their first season under head coach Lee Chomskis.

No. 8 Washington-Wilkes lost at No. 3 Brooks County, 47 – 7.

Also in class 1A, Warren County fell to Metter, the top-ranked team in class 1A, 28 – 6.

Brentwood Academy lost to Gatewood Academy, 34-14 in the GISA 2A state championship game, played at Mercer University.