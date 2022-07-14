NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. ( WJBF) – Bulldog nation showed up to SRP Park despite the weather, all to see former Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm who signed autographs and took pictures for fans.

Fromm says the success of the Bulldogs from a season ago has all Georgia fans excited for the up and coming season.

” It’s always go Dawgs, people with smiles on their face a weight was lifted from a lot of shoulders for Georgia fans. Obviously from Georgia and across the nation, so obviously very happy and they’re flying high and lets they keep this thing going so ,” said Fromm.

Fromm finished last year with the New York Giants, but is currently a free agent and hopes to join an NFL team for training camp very soon.