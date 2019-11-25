Jaguars sweep No.1 Flagler for back to back Peach Belt titles

Aiken, S.C. – For the second straight year, Augusta University Volleyball team won the Peach Belt Conference Tournament Title, defeating the Flagler Saints in straight sets, 25-22, 25-21, and 25-16. The victory gives Augusta 27 wins on the year, matching the program’s highest mark set back in 2014 when the team went 27-9 en-route to its first NCAA Tournament appearance.

The Jaguars are now 27-8 on the season while Flagler falls to 23-8.

For the match, Augusta was led by Nicolette Ramos who picked up 12 kills in the match and was also named the Tournament MVP. Kylie Martin slammed home eight kills in the match, including the championship clincher, a laser down the right side line. Chloe Allen and Nedu Evans each totaled seven kills in the contest, with Evans leading all Jags with a .429 hitting percentage.

On the defensive side of things, Holland Martin led the squad with 16 digs, while Chloe Allen stuffed three blocks on the day. As a team Augusta outhit the Saints .214 to .036, while also picking up 42 kills to Flagler’s 26.

After the match’s conclusion, the Peach Belt announced the All-Tournament team which featured a pair of Jags:

Nicolette Ramos (MVP), Augusta

Jessica Hedrick, Augusta

Christine Carroll, USC Aiken

Kyra Ross, Lander

Kennedy Muff, Flagler

Rebekah Machovec, Flagler

As Tournament Champions, the Jags earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament and await the selection show tomorrow at 7:30 to find out their seeding and who they face in the first round. The tournament starts on December 5th and will be hosted by the Southeast Region’s top seed.