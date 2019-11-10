Jaguars Post First Win of the Year Against Southern Wesleyan

Central, S.C. – The Augusta University Women’s Basketball team picked up a 55-43 victory today over Southern Wesleyan. The Jags improve to 1-1 on the early season while Southern Wesleyan falls to 0-3.

Both squads started off evenly matched as they ended the first quarter tied at 12-12. The second quarter saw the Jaguars dominate play, keeping the Warriors off the board for its entirety, while Augusta dropped 11 to take a 23-12 lead into halftime. Southern Wesleyan recovered in the third quarter, outscoring the Jags 17-13. Augusta still had the advantage, heading into the fourth quarter with a 36-29 lead. The Jags put up 19 in the fourth to the Warriors’ 14 to claim the win.

Leading Augusta was Zairya West, going four for 10 from the field, including three of six from the three point arch, and scoring 13 points on the night. Following just behind was Kiera Howard who dropped 12 points in the contest thanks in part to going six for 11 at the charity stripe along with three field goals.

Ashleigh Boulin and Jaelyn Autman had top defensive performances for the Jags, picking up eight rebound apiece, while West and Howard each nabbed a pair of steals to lead the team.

Augusta returns to action for their home opener when they face Queens on Saturday, September 16th at 5:30 p.m.