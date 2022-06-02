AUGUSTA, Ga. – Steven Paine has been named head men’s golf coach and director of golf at Augusta University. With his appointment, Paine becomes the seventh full-time head coach of Augusta University’s storied golf program.

In February, former Director of Golf and head men’s coach Jack O’Keefe announced his intention to depart following the 2021-2022 season.

“We are very excited about Steven Paine joining the Jaguar Athletic Family as Director of Golf and Head Men’s Golf Coach,” said Director of Athletics Clint Bryant . “He brings to the table all the things needed in making our program one of the best in the country. We have a lot to look forward to in the coming years under his leadership.”

The former head coach for Point University and most recently the assistant men’s coach at Mississippi State University, Paine has seen success both coaching and playing.

“I would like to thank Director of Athletics Clint Bryant and all members of the search committee for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to be the next Director of Golf at Augusta University,” said Head Coach Paine. “My family and I are so excited for the opportunity and can’t wait to join the Jaguar community. Augusta University Golf is a powerhouse brand with a rich history and we are so excited to build on that legacy.”



Paine joined the staff at Mississippi State as an assistant coach in January 2020. During his time with the Bulldogs, he helped lead the Bulldogs to their 12th NCAA Regional Appearance.

Paine was a head coach with six-plus seasons at Point University. Most recently, he was a finalist to lead the United States team at the 2020 Arnold Palmer Cup and was a finalist for the NAIA’s Dave Williams Award the same year.

Under the tutelage of Coach Paine, the Point Skyhawks garnered 23 tournament championships and won 9 consecutive tournaments prior to his departure. As individuals, his teams had 20 medalists.

Coach Paine also led Point to its first Appalachian Athletic Conference team title in 2017, followed with titles in the following consecutive seasons. He was named the conference’s Coach of the Year in all three campaigns. In 2020, he led the Skyhawks to a No. 1 national ranking and took the program to three NAIA National Championship tournaments during his tenure.

Paine coached 2017 AAC Player of the Year and NAIA All-American Francisco de Oliviera and 2018 AAC Player of the Year and NAIA All-American Joao Magalhaes. De Oliviera also was of 30 semifinalists from the NAIA for the prestigious Jack Nicklaus National Player of the Year Award in 2017; Maddux Lytle was a semifinalist in 2018 and earned All-Conference first team honors; and Magalhaes and Eric Wowor were semifinalists and All-Conference first team selections in 2019.



In the classroom, Paine has coached six NAIA Academic All-Americans and 21 Appalachian Athletic Conference All-Academic Scholars. His student-athletes have collected seven NAIA All-American honors and 13 all-conference honors.



Prior to his tenure at Point, he spent a year as a golf graduate assistant at Columbus State University, where he captained the program as a student-athlete from 2010-12. The Cougars’ 2013 team went on to a top-10 ranking and made the NCAA DII National Championship Tournament.



Originally from Cape Town, South Africa, Paine was a member of the South African Junior National Team before coming to the United States to play at CSU in 2008. In his first year stateside, he earned NCAA All-Freshman Team honors along with NCAA DII All-American Honorable Mention. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in finance in 2012. He earned his master’s degree in business administration in 2014.



Paine is joined in Augusta by his wife, Britney, his son, Liam, and his daughters, Adaline and Asher. He is a member of the Golf Coaches Association of America’s (GCAA) Executive Committee and has served as a caddy on the PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour.