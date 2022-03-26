EVANSVILLE, IN– After playing in just its second NCAA DII National Title game, the No. 3 Seed Augusta University men’s basketball team took on the No. 5 seed Northwest Missouri State (34-5). After a historic season, the Jags (33-4) fell 58-67 to the defending national champions. Tyshaun Crawford and Ja’Queze Kirby were both named to the NCAA DII Elite Eight All-Tournament Team.



Tyshaun grabbed two offensive rebounds and scored a layup to start. In similar fashion to the game Saturday, after blocking a shot, Ja’Queze Kirby put the score at 4-0 with a breakaway dunk.

Augusta extended a six-point led before a three-pointer from 22 as the shot clock expired gave AU an 11-8 lead. A made three-point basket from Troy Cracknell with 13:15 left to play put the lead back at six. Northwest Missouri State went on a 9-0 scoring run, hitting three consecutive field goals from beyond the arc.