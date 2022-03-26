EVANSVILLE, IN– After playing in just its second NCAA DII National Title game, the No. 3 Seed Augusta University men’s basketball team took on the No. 5 seed Northwest Missouri State (34-5). After a historic season, the Jags (33-4) fell 58-67 to the defending national champions. Tyshaun Crawford and Ja’Queze Kirby were both named to the NCAA DII Elite Eight All-Tournament Team.
Tyshaun grabbed two offensive rebounds and scored a layup to start. In similar fashion to the game Saturday, after blocking a shot, Ja’Queze Kirby put the score at 4-0 with a breakaway dunk.
Augusta extended a six-point led before a three-pointer from 22 as the shot clock expired gave AU an 11-8 lead. A made three-point basket from Troy Cracknell with 13:15 left to play put the lead back at six. Northwest Missouri State went on a 9-0 scoring run, hitting three consecutive field goals from beyond the arc.
The Jaguars would have a 7 minute scoring drought during which Northwest Missouri State pushed their advantage to 33-24. Augusta would head to the locker room down 39-28 at halftime.
The Bearcat’s Trevor Hudgins scored 22 of the teams 39 first half points.
A made three-pointer by Miguel Arnold left cut a 15-point deficit to 12. The Bearcats offense would prove relentless.
An offensive spurt from Darren Lucas-White brought AU within 10.
Two made free throws from Troy Cracknell cut the lead to 8. Another three-pointer from Tyree Myers left to play cut the lead to 55-49.
After a miss from the Bearcats’ Hidgins, Ja.Queze Kirby was fouled on the rebound. The Jags would cut the lead to one off a made three-pointer from Miguel Arnold with 2:38 left to play. Two made free-throws and a layup pushed the No. 5 seed back in front by five. Despite a 22-5 run to end the game, Augusta was unable to take the lead and fell 58-67.