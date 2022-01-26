Jaguars dominate PBC rivals USC Aiken, 73-52

Sports

Augusta, Ga (AUGUSTA ATHLETICS)- The Augusta University men’s basketball team was dominant in their 73-52 victory over rival USC Aiken on Wednesday night in PBC play. Augusta improves to 15-3, 5-3 in PBC play while USC Aiken moves to 12-6, 6-2 in PBC play.

The Jaguar defense was impressive, carding a season high 11 blocks. Tyshaun Crawford turned in another double-double, carding 12 points and 10 rebounds to go along with 6 blocks. Ja’Queze Kirby scored 16 points and had 3 blocks if his own. Troy Cracknell had 13 points and 7 rebounds. Darren Lucas-White rounded out the Jaguars in double digits with 10 points on for the night.  
 
The Jaguars host Clayton State this Saturday Jan 29 at 3:30pm for Military Appreciation Day. Live video and stats can be found at www.augustajags.com

