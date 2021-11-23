Jaguars cruise past Tigers in home-opener at Christenberry Fieldhouse

AUGUSTA, GA – The Augusta University men’s basketball team won an 87-57 contest against Benedict on Tuesday night. Now ranked 17th nationally, The Jaguars remain unbeaten. Benedict falls to 0-3.

STANDOUTS

Miguel Arnold was again the hot hand for the Jaguars, dropping 21 points while going 5-for-8 from beyond the arc. The Puerto Rico native added 6 rebounds and 4 assists. Tyshaun Crawford turned in a double-double, carding 15 points and 10 rebounds in his 25 minutes on the court. Troy Cracknell and Darren Lucas-White also turned in double-digit performances with 12 and 10 points.

August bested Benedict in nearly every category, holding the Tigers to a 38.6% shooting percentage from the field and 39.1% from the 3-point line. Both teams were plagued with turnovers. AU was able to score 23 points off turnovers and took the points in the paint battle 44-22.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Troy Cracknell opened the game, hitting three in the first minute of the game. Miguel Arnold followed suit, hitting another three with 17:19 left in the first half. A dunk by big man Tyshaun Crawford put the Jaguars up 12-0 before a jumper by Timothy Bing put the Tigers on the board. A final layup by Darren Lucas-White sent AU to the locker room up 37-24.

Another 3-point bucket by Tyree Myers opened the second half. Augusta shot 54.14% from the field in the second half and never relinquished the lead. The home team led by as many as 41 points

The team connected on 7-of-14 from the charity stripe (50.0 percent). Dip Metress‘s team held a 41-28 advantage on the glass.

The Tigers were led by led by Timothy Bing and Calvin McCuthcheon’s 12 points apiece. .

The Jaguars take a long road trip to Maryland to play Bowie State this Sunday at 1:00pm. Live stats and video can be found at augustajags.com.

