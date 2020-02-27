Jags take down rivals USC Aiken 91-69

AUGUSTA, Ga (Augusta Athletics) –

The Augusta University men’s basketball team beat the USC Aiken Pacers 91-69 on Wednesday night in Christenberry Fieldhouse. Augusta currently sits second in Peach Belt Conference.

Saturday marks the regular season finale for AU. The Jags are slated to play against the Georgia College Bobcats at 3:30pm for senior day.

The Jaguars (20-7, 15-4 PBC) shot 47.5 percent from the floor to USCA’s 36.5 percent. Augusta outrebounded the Pacers (14-6, 8-5 PBC) 45-31. Aiken made 6-of-19 three pointers (31.6 percent) to AU’s 7-of-19 (36.8 percent) and shot 81 percent at the charity stripe to the Jags’ 78.8 percent.

Jaguar senior Rafael Monteiro shined with a game-high 27 points and had twelve rebounds and five assists. Sophomore Tyshaun Crawford had 18 points and ten rebounds while Troy Cracknell and Darren Lucas-White added 14 points each.

USCA was led by Dhieu Deing’s 17 points. Faison Brock put up 13 points and Robert Hill added 11 points for the Pacers.

Augusta forced 10 turnovers and scored 14 points off turnovers. Augusta’s largest lead of the game was 26 points.