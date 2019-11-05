Jags stay in second place at Kiawah Classic

Kiawah Island, S.C, – The Augusta University Men’s Golf team remains in second place after the second round of the Kiawah Classic at Turtle Point (hosted by Charleston Southern). The Jags shot a combined 290 on the day and 573 through two rounds, good for -3 under par. #24 Auburn maintained their lead on the 21 team field, with a 556 (-20 under par) performance over two days, while College of Charleston moved into the three slot with a score of 574 (-2 under par).

McCullough Pickens found himself in a tie for third place overall at -4 under par and was the top Jag on the course, matching his first round score of -2 under par (70) for a combined 140. Alex van Wyk shot an even 72 on the day, but remained a top 10 individual as he is currently tied for seventh with a score of 141. Viktor Lindgren and Ben van Wyk remained deadlocked as they both shot a 74 (+2 over par) on the day and share a score of 146, good enough to be in the top 30. Gustav Andersson improved his game by three strokes, finishing the second round with a +2 performance and a two day total of 151.

Hampus Wijlkstrom and Jack Vajda also competed today, though as individuals. Wijlkstrom improved on his 73 (+1 over par) in the first round by taking off three strokes and scoring -2 under par in the second, bringing him to a total of 143 (-1 under par) for the event, putting him in 13th place. Vajda Finished the second round +2 over par, but a -1 under par finish on the first day keeps him in the top 25 for the tournament.

The Jaguars are back at it tomorrow for the final day of the tournament. Updates will be available at www.augustajags.com.

