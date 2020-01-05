Jags Start the New Year with a Win Over Clayton State

Morrow, Ga. – The Augusta University Men’s Basketball team defeated the Clayton State Lakers 98-81 today in a conference contest. The Jags are now 8-3 overall and boast a 3-0 mark in PBC play while the Lakers drop to 2-8 on the year with an 0-3 record in conference games.

Augusta absolutely dominated the game offensively, scoring 52 points in the first half alone. At 15:12 in the first, the Jags held a one point advantage at 13-12. Augusta would kick off a massive run of 20 unanswered points as Troy Cracknell drained a deep three.

Within the span of 30 seconds Miguel Arnold picked six points, putting in a pair of three of his own. Tyshaun Crawford added a boost to the offense with a massive dunk at 10:05 while Robert Barlund capped off the run with a pair of free throws to give Augusta a 35-12 lead.

The Jags opened up the second half reading 52-28. Tyree Myers opened the scoring with a three-point laser 22 seconds in. The Offense refused to let up, as Augusta 72-49 near the halfway point of the second half.

As the game entered its closing minutes, the Jags shifted to a conservative style of play, still holding a comfortable 20+ point advantage with five minutes remaining. Despite being outscored 52-46 in the second half, the Jags were able to come out of Morrow, Ga. with the win.

Crawford and Rafael Monteiro led the Jags tonight, picking up double-doubles in the game. Monteiro notched a team high 23 points and 11 rebounds. Crawford also had 11 rebounds on the evening, while picking up 15 points.

On the defensive side, Arnold snatched the ball away four times while Jack Johnson was the sole Jaguar to register a block.

The Jags travel to Greenwood, S.C. to face the Lander Bearcats in their next contest, January 8th, at 7:30 p.m.