Jags Dominate on Day One of Kiawah Classic

Kiawah Island, S.C, – The Augusta University Men’s Golf team sits in second place after the first round of the Kiawah Classic at Turtle Point (hosted by Charleston Southern). The Jags shot a combined 283 on the day, good for -5 under par on the par 72 course. Auburn was the only team to finish ahead of Augusta, with a -14 under par performance, while High Point finished the first round in third, shooting 288 (even) overall.

Alex van Wyk was Augusta’s top golfer, shooting a 69 for the round. His -3 under par score puts him in a tie for fifth overall. McCullough Pickens also found himself in the top 10 for the day, finishing tied for seventh, and only one stroke back of A. van Wyk, with a -2 under par score. Viktor Lindgren and Ben van Wyk also had solid outings as they both shot an even 72 and finishing the first round tied for 16th. Gustav Andersson was the only Jaguar to finish over par, shooting a 77 in the round.

The Jaguars are back at it tomorrow for the second day of the tournament. Updates will be available at www.augustajags.com.

