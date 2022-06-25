AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – Two local football stars gave back to their communities Saturday by hosting free youth football camps.

Silver Bluff alum, Tarron Jackson who was drafted in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft brought out dozens of children at his alma mater for his first ever youth football camp.

Jackson said he hopes that he be the role model that the youth needs.

” Everybody has their own path, but if this is their dream, I hope that this can help them to get there, ” said Jackson.

At Evans High School, Current Georgia Southern defensive back Derrick Canteen hosted his second annual youth football camp. This year along with younger children, high school students were invited and received hands on training from other division-I athletes.

Also amongst the coaches was Grovetown native, D’Ante Smith who played in Super Bowl 56 with the Cincinnati Bengal.

Canteen says he was inspired to start his camp because he wishes he had the chance to meet collegiate and professional football players when he was growing up .

“I feel like the youth they can take a lot from it , and it will inspire them and take them a long way as they go on and believe in themselves to continue with football,” said Canteen.