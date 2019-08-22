Jackets pitching records two-hitter for 1-0 win

After a one-hour and 23 minute delay to start the game, the GreenJackets (68-58, 32-26) edged the Asheville Tourists (62-66, 33-25) by a final score of 1-0 on Wednesday night. The win for the GreenJackets pulls them within one-game of Asheville in the 2nd half standings.

After the delay to start the game, both starting pitchers were unphased. Kai Wei-Teng gave the GreenJackets six strong innings on the hill. He did not allow a run, and he finished the night with nine strikeouts as Asheville could only collect two hits.

Frederis Parra was terrific on the mound for Asheville. He did not allow a run until the 7th inning. With two outs, and Franklin Labour on 3rd base, Mikey Edie bounced one over the 3rd baseman Kyle Datres’ head into left field, and the Jackets took a 1-0 lead.

Parra ended his night after eight-innings and he allowed just one-run for Asheville. JJ Santa Cruz went two-innings out of the Jackets bullpen, and he retired all six batters he faced. It was Sandro Cabrera to close it out for his 7th save of the year.

Player of the Game: Mikey Edie, 2-3, RBI

Mikey Edie’s single proved to be the difference on Wednesday night. It gave the Jackets a 1-0 lead and they wouldn’t look back as they took the 2nd game of the series over Asheville.

Tomorrow’s Game: 7:05 PM vs Asheville Tourists (Colorado Rockies), SRP Park, North Augusta, South Carolina

Pitching Matchup: (ASH) LHP Nick Bush (7-9, 4.14) vs (AUG) LHP Seth Corry (9-2, 1.74 ERA)

Seth Corry takes the mound on Thursday in the series finale with Asheville. It has been well documented the greatness Corry has had in the 2nd half of the season. He has an ERA of 0.92 in the 2nd half of the season. His ERA of 1.74 is the best of any pitcher in the South Atlantic League this year. He also leads the league with 155 strikeouts, and he is surging up the All-Time list for most strikeouts in a season in GreenJackets history. With 10 strikeouts on Thursday, Corry could go to 4th on the list, surpassing 2008 GreenJacket, and three-time World Series Champion, Madison Bumgarner. Corry was a 3rd round selection in 2017 from Lone Peak High School in Highland, Utah.

Nick Bush last faced the GreenJackets back on June 24th at SRP Park. In that outing, he went 5.1 innings but allowed three-runs. He did strikeout six, but was credited with the loss that day. The southpaw has had a terrific 2nd half of the year. After he had an ERA of 5.62 in the 1st half, he has responded with an ERA of 2.72 in 10 starts since the All-Star break. One of Bush’s biggest strengths has been his ability to stay around the strike-zone. He has 116 strikeouts this year, to only 21 walks. In his last start on August 16th, against the Charleston RiverDogs, Bush got the win after going six-innings of shutout baseball with eight strikeouts. He was an 8th round pick by the Colorado Rockies in the 2018 MLB Draft.

