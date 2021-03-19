Jackets magical season ends in 70-61 loss to Ramblers in NCAA Tournament opener

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA – JANUARY 04: Moses Wright #5 of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets reacts after a play against the North Carolina Tar Heels during their game at Dean Smith Center on January 04, 2020 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Playing without Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year Moses Wright, ninth-seeded Georgia Tech men’s basketball’s magical season came to an end with a 71-60 loss to No. 8 seed Loyola Chicago on Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday afternoon at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

The defeat snapped Georgia Tech’s eight-game winning streak and brought the Yellow Jackets’ season to a close with a 17-9 record.

Tech shot an outstanding 57 percent from the field (27-for-47), but without Wright, who averaged 17.4 points and 8.0 rebounds per game this season, the Yellow Jackets were out-rebounded by a 30-17 margin. Loyola’s 13-1 edge in offensive rebounds and 15-0 advantage in second-chance points proved to be the difference.

It was a game of spurts, both teams had 11-0 runs during the course of the contest. Georgia Tech raced out to a 13-3 lead but Loyola battled back to take a 30-25 halftime advantage.

Loyola (25-4) stretched its lead to seven points early in the second half, but sparked by five points from Jose Alvarado, four from Jordan Usher and four from Khalid Moore, the Jackets used a 13-3 run to retake a 43-40 lead with 11:55 to go in the ballgame. However, the Ramblers scored the next 10 points of the game to take a 50-43 advantage with less than 10 minutes and Tech was never able to get closer than three the rest of the way.

Usher led three Yellow Jackets in double-figures with 15 points on 7-of-9 shooting. Michael Devoe added 14 points on 6-of-10 shooting and Alvarado chipped in with 13.

Despite not having the 6-foot-9 Wright available, Georgia Tech did yeoman’s work in limiting the production of Loyola’s own 6-foot-9 star, Cameron Krutwig. The Jackets held the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year and All-American to just 10 points and five rebounds. Guard Lucas Williamson led the Ramblers with 21 points on 8-of-13 shooting, including 4-of-7 from 3-point range, and six rebounds.