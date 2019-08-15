Jackets finish off series with with Drive 5-0 shutout

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. -The Augusta GreenJackets (65-55, 29-23) defeated the Greenville Drive (51-70, 19-32) by a final score of 5-0 on Wednesday evening. The win for the Jackets gets them a series victory, and it is their 6th shutout of the year. They will stay, at the very least, tied for 1st place with the Asheville Tourists in the 2nd half standings.

In the 4th inning, the Jackets got the games first runs. It was Franklin Labour with a blooper into right field to score a run and put the Jackets on the board. Then it was Simon Whiteman driving in two runs in the same inning on a single, and the lead was extended to 3-0.

In the 6th inning, Logan Wyatt came to the plate with Frankie Tostado on 1st base. Wyatt hit a two-run home run to right field, his 1st as a GreenJacket. The long-ball gave the Jackets a 5-0 advantage. On the mound for the GreenJackets, Adam Oller was dealing.

Oller ends his night after seven-innings and he did not allow a run. The seven-frames were a career high for the right-hander. JJ Santa Cruz took the baseall after Oller, and he went the final two-innings to secure the win for Augusta.

Player of the Game: Logan Wyatt, 2-4, 2 R, HR, 2 RBI

It was the first home run of his Jackets career in the 5th inning, and the 3rd of his professional career. He finishes the evening with two-RBI’s, and two runs scored, to help the Jackets take the series from Greenville.

Tomorrow’s Game: 7:05 PM vs Greenville GrassHoppers (Boston Red Sox), SRP Park, North Augusta, South Carolina