Jackets bring the brooms, sweep Asheville

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. –

The Augusta GreenJackets (4-3, 40-35) smacked 13 hits, and scored six-runs to beat the Asheville Tourists (2-5, 31-46) by a final of 6-1 on Wednesday evening. The GreenJackets sweep Asheville and improve to 7-3 vs the Tourists in 2019.

The GreenJackets offense enjoyed first-inning offense in all three games of the series with Asheville. They scored three in the 1st off Asheville starting pitcher Colten Schmidt. Jacob Gonzalez hit a sacrifice fly to score one run, and then it was Zander Clarke with a two-out double to drive in two runs, and give the Jackets a 3-0 lead.

Blake Rivera did not allow a run through his first three innings of work for the Jackets, but Kyle Datres changed that in the 4th inning. His 7th home run of the year put the Tourists on the board and the lead was cut to 3-1.

Blake Rivera left the game after 4.1 innings and allowed just one run. He had six strikeouts, and then JJ Santa Cruz came out and he would also strikeout six, but over 2.2 innings. The Jackets offense brought home three more runs in the 6th. After an error on Asheville’s catcher brought one run home, Diego Rincones doubled, and the lead grew to 6-1 as Rincones collected two-RBI’s.

After Santa Cruz did not allow a run, Preston White finished the game off by getting the last six-outs without allowing a hit, or a run, and he’d strikeout six, to help the Jackets complete the sweep. Ismael Munguia finished 3-4, with two runs scored, while Frankie Tostado also had a three-hit evening.

Player of the Game: JJ Santa Cruz, 2.2 IP, 0 ER, 1 H, 6 K

