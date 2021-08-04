Hutto hopes to elevate Patriots success in first year as head coach

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Following the 2020-21 season the Westside Patriots finished with a winning 6-5 record, there best finish since 2006 and returned to the playoffs after a six year vacancy of the post-season. Now under new guidance, with Lee Hutto in his first year as a head coach, he’s hoping to build off the success that was achieved a year ago.

Hutto is no stranger to the area, he most recently was the defensive coordinator at Academy of Richmond County who won the GHSA AAA for the first time sine 1976. He and his staff will have their first game action scrimmage two week leading up to the season opening on August 20th against Greene County.

“As coaches we’re ready for that also we’re ready to get them on film so we can evaluate and see where we’re at as a football team,” said Hutto.

The Patriots will scrimmage Washington-Wilkes Friday, August 6th then the following week they will face Greenbrier.