MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. – The University of South Carolina Aiken men’s basketball team scored 54 points in the second half en route to an 83-59 victory at Georgia College & State Wednesday evening.

The Pacers are now 16-7 overall, including 9-4 in league play.

Head coach Mark Vanderslice ‘s team was led by Tehree Horn’s game-high 20 points. He narrowly missed a double-double after snagging a game-high nine rebounds. Karon Boyd poured in 18 points while Jameel Rideout chipped in 11 markers.

Chedlet Delva posted seven points and seven rebounds. Tyler Johnson and Jalen McCoy had seven points apiece in the win.

In the first half, Delva’s lay-up gave the visitors a 15-12 advantage at the 10:04 mark. The back-and-forth affair saw the Bobcats take an 18-17 lead at the 8:38 mark before the Pacers regained the advantage at 19-18. Horn found Boyd for a three-ball at the 5:09 mark for a 22-18 lead.

Up by four, 26-22, Johnson drained a three-point bucket at the 1:45 mark. A three-point shot by GCSU with 62 seconds to play made it 29-25 and the score remained the same until intermission.

Leading 48-44 at the 10:53 mark, USC Aiken responded with a dunk from Delva with just under 10 minutes to play. After Horn made a pair of free throws at the 9:41 mark, he found Rideout for a three-ball with 9:05 to go. Horn converted a lay-up before drilling a shot from distance for a 60-44 margin with 7:49 to play.

With the score at 60-46, Rideout connected on a three-point bucket. After he hit a shot in the lane, Horn nailed a jumper for a 67-46 advantage. Up 68-48, Boyd found Horn for another shot from deep. Horn stayed hot, canning a jumper for a 25-point margin with 4:55 to play as the visitors cruised to the win.

Leading 78-57, Dwight Canady, Jr. , found Melvin Archie in the corner. After entering the game seconds earlier, Archie buried a three-point ball. Canady tacked on the team’s final points with a jumper.

For the game, Vanderslice’s team connected on 32-of-69 shots from the floor (46.4 percent). The squad registered 19 points off turnovers. The team grabbed 46 rebounds, including 16 on the offensive glass, which led to 21 second-chance points. USC Aiken tallied 32 points in the paint, had 12 steals and distributed 11 assists.

The Pacers return to action Saturday when they play at Flagler at 3:30 p.m. Live stats and video will be available at PacerSports.com.

