Horn posts career highs in win over Clayton State

AIKEN, S.C. – Tehree Horn registered career highs with 30 points and 10 rebounds as the University of South Carolina Aiken men’s basketball team registered an 83-63 win over Clayton State Wednesday evening.

The Pacers are now 11-5 overall, including 5-1 in league play. The Lakers fall to 6-8 overall and 1-4 against PBC foes.

Head coach Mark Vanderslice ‘s team was led by Horn’s career highs. David Strother posted 15 points, six assists and three rebounds while LaTreavin Black narrowly missed a double-double with 12 points and nine rebounds.

Preston Parks chipped in eight points, three assists and two blocks while Tyler Johnson added eight points and two steals.

USC Aiken jumped out to a 12-0 lead in the first 4:54. Black got things going with a tip-in. Strother canned a three-ball before Horn made a lay-up. Black’s slam dunk pushed it to 9-0 before Horn extended the margin to 12 with a three-point shot.

Leading 13-6, Parks made a pair of charity tosses and Johnson converted a lay-up for a 17-6 edge. A three-point bucket by Strother made it 23-9 with 7:51 to play before halftime. The Pacers would get their biggest lead of the stanza on a jumper with 3:48 to go en route to a 39-25 lead at the break.

USC Aiken pushed the advantage to 20 at 57-37 on a pair of free throws by Strother. Demitrios Dixon’s free throw with 6:30 to play made it a 66-44 game as the Pacers used a strong defensive effort to not allow the visitors within 18 the rest of the way.

For the game, USC Aiken hit 32-of-62 from the floor (51.6 percent), including four-of-13 from downtown (30.8 percent). The squad canned 15-of-20 from the charity stripe (75.0 percent). The Pacers registered 48 points in the paint and added 22 points on fast breaks. Vanderslice’s team forced 22 turnovers and turned them into 22 points.

The defense forced Clayton State into five-of-19 shooting from the three-point stripe (26.3 percent).

The Pacers return to action Saturday when they host Young Harris at 3:30 p.m. Live stats and video will be available at