WJBF Game Night Live 2021 schedule to be revealed Friday

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – WJBF is proud to announce that the 2021 schedule for Game Night Live, our high school football game of the week, will be revealed during NewsChannel 6 at 6 on Friday, June 18th.

For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to WJBF’s breaking news email list

Each Friday night during the high school football regular season, WJBF broadcasts the game of the week live on WJBF 6.2 (MeTV). John Hart handles the play-by-play with color analyst Ashley Brown and sideline reporter Matt Lane. Each game is featured in an encore presentation the following Sunday at noon on WJBF NewsChannel 6.

This year’s schedule begins on August 20th and ends on November 5th. It features 12 matchups involving at least 18 different schools from across the CSRA, as well as several of the area’s top college football prospects. The lineup also includes something never done before on Game Night Live that will give teams a little extra incentive throughout the season.

Join us for the 2021 WJBF Game Night Live schedule reveal Friday, June 18th on WJBF NewsChannel 6.